Bigger, better: Average salary up 20% in phase 1 of IIT placements

The average salary offered so far in the first phase of placements at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) has seen a 20 per cent increase compared to last year. And the number of job offers has jumped 45 per cent to over 100 per cent on certain campuses.

At IIT Delhi, for instance, the quality of jobs offered in terms of salary has improved. “The average compensation offered on campus this year as indicated by recruiters has shown an over 20 per cent increase,” the institute said. IIT Patna, meanwhile, recorded a 30 per cent rise in the highest domestic pay ...