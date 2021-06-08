Global media websites, including NYT, FT, CNN face outage

JUST IN
Multiple websites operated by news outlets including the Financial Times, the New York Times and Bloomberg News were down across the globe on Tuesday.

Separately, Amazon.com Inc's retail website also seemed to face an outage. Amazon was not immediately available to comment.

The issue affecting the sites was not immediately clear.

Preliminary reports suggest a technical glitch in a private CDN (Content Delivery Network) causing outage. More details awaited.

Here is a list of websites that are currently down due to an outage.

- UK Govt website

- Reddit

- Pintrest

- Twitch

- New York Times

- The Guardian

- BBC

- Bloomberg

- Financial Times

First Published: Tue, June 08 2021. 16:05 IST

