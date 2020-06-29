JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Covid-19 Factoid: World took just six days to add one million new cases
Business Standard

Bihar cancels 2 bridge companies contracts for having Chinese partners

The contractors were asked to change their partners before the cancellation of the contracts, but they couldn't

Topics
India China border row | Bihar | Chinese firms

ANI 

Until recently, we had no clear handle on how many bridges there are on national highways and what state they are in. Thanks to IBMS (Indian Bridge Management System), we have had a
We have called for applications again on June 27, for which the last date is July 29, said Nand Kishore Yadav

The contracts of two out of the four contractors who were selected for the construction of a new bridge parallel to Mahatma Gandhi Setu have been cancelled as they had Chinese partners, said Bihar Minister Nand Kishore Yadav.

The contractors were asked to change their partners before the cancellation of the contracts, but they couldn't.

"Seven contractors had applied out of which three were disqualified and out of the remaining four, two had Chinese companies as partners, so we asked them to change their partners but they couldn't, so we cancelled their tender. We have called for applications again on June 27, for which the last date is July 29," said Nand Kishore Yadav.

"It is an important bridge, and if the participation of foreign countries increases, it can be harmful. This decision was made after a lot of thinking and that's why we have retendered," he added.
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 08:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU