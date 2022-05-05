Bihar emerging as most favoured investment destination: Shahnawaz

-
-
Bihar is emerging as the country's most favoured destination for industrialists with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as its brand ambassador, BJP leader and state Industries Minister Shahnawaz Hussain said on Thursday while announcing an international investors summit of Bihar on May 12.
Hussain said big firms such as Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Adani Group and the Dubai-based Lulu Group will participate in the investors meet which will be organised in the national capital.
"Bihar has huge investment potential and is now emerging as the most favoured destination for investors, particularly in the sectors of textile, food processing and leather, as it comes under the SAARC corridor," he said.
Praising JD(U) supremo and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Hussain said he has done a lot for the state in terms of infrastructure development.
"Nitish Kumar has laid the runway for development of Bihar. Now under his leadership, the state will take off for a new era of development," Hussain told a press conference at the Bihar Bhawan here.
On a question on the state's brand ambassador, he said, "Nitish Kumar ji is Bihar's brand ambassador and under his leadership, the state is emerging as the country's most favoured destination for industrialists." He said special emphasis is being laid on changing the perception and image of Bihar. Under the BJP-JD(U) alliance government, the state has been transformed, the law and order is being maintained and there is a very conducive atmosphere for investment.
Discussing the industry prospects in the state, Hussain said Bihar is moving towards becoming the country's ethanol hub. In the first phase, 17 ethanol production units are being set up in different areas of Bihar.
He also said the state industries department is ready to come up with policies on textiles and leather, logistics and exports this year.
Hussain was a Cabinet Minister in the erstwhile Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government at the Centre. At that time, he held various portfolios such as Civil Aviation and Food Processing Industries.
