Bihar panchayat elections to automate vote counting with Staqu's AI tech

In a first-of-its-kind move, Staqu, AI implementation enabler, has announced that it has joined hands with the State Election Commission to automate the vote-counting amid the ongoing phases of the Panchayat Polls.

Staqu will deploy JARVIS, Staqu’s proprietary Video Analytics system powered by advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, to count votes directly from the camera by monitoring the (Electronic Voting Machines) screens at the counting centre.

Equipped with Video Management Software (VMS) and Video Analytics (VA) technologies, JARVIS integrates itself with the existing CCTV cameras at every counting location to enable smart monitoring and analytics.

“Panchayat elections are always a huge election. Given the number of candidates and number of panchayats we receive in each election, we felt it best to automate the vote-counting verification process. We are happy to associate with Staqu’s AI -driven JARVIS technology which can assist in the process and ensure that it is error-free and the elections proceed in a fair manner. We look forward to ending the elections on a safe and successful note without any miscalculations,” added the State election commissioner Shree Deepak Prasad (Rt IAS) for the State Election Commission.

During the Bihar Panchayat Polls, JARVIS will validate the vote obtained by each of the candidates seen in machine and can verify with the result on election commission’s website and alert if there is any difference, which was previously done manually, and avoid any discrepancies or errors through the camera at the counting booth. This is the first time that AI is being deployed for vote counting at elections in the country.

Atul Rai CEO and Co-Founder at Staqu said, “Staqu has been committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to solve real-world problems, ensure there is top-notch security, and automate tasks that were previously done manually to save time and cost and avoid any errors/discrepancies.”

Staqu is currently working with over 50 organizations, including NITI Aayog, the Indian Army, eight police forces in India and the Middle East, and private organizations such as Tata Projects, Larsen & Toubro, Microsoft, Embassy group, Rebel foods, etc.