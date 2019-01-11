Bill for 10% reservation to economically weak challenged in Supreme Court

-
A public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the Bill to provide 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education to the economically weaker class in the general category was moved in the Supreme Court on Thursday.
The PIL, moved by Youth For Equality, has sought quashing of the Bill arguing that economic criteria cannot be sole basis for reservation.
It said the new Bill also violates basic feature of the Constitution as reservation on economic grounds cannot be limited to the general category and goes against a Supreme Court ruling that 50 per cent ceiling on reservation cannot be breached.
