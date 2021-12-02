Bill repealing three farm laws gets President Ram Nath Kovind nod

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday gave his assent to a Bill wpassed by Parliament to repeal three farm laws.

On Monday, it took Parliament all of 12 minutes to scrap the three farm laws against which farmers have been agitating for the past year leading to the deaths of 750 of them. On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a surprise announcement to scrap the three laws after a year of protests by farm unions.

The three laws were The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The farmers leading the protest said while an “infection” had been cured, they would keep up the pressure on their other demands, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price for agri-commodities.