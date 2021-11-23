Bill to ban private cryptocurrencies to come up in Winter Session

-
ALSO READ
Cryptocurrency Bill among 26 to be introduced in Winter Session
Investing in cryptocurrencies, NFT? Soon, you may have to pay 18% GST
BS Number Wise: Throttling innovation due to speculation may harm Bitcoin
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
-
The government has listed a bill for the upcoming winter session of Parliament, starting November 29, seeking to ban all private cryptocurrencies. This is among the 26 pieces of legislation, including the repeal of three farm laws, listed for the session.
The price of Bitcoin was down sharply from Rs 46 lakh to Rs 40 lakh in just about 90 minutes after this news came in.
The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, seeks to “prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses,” according to the list of business for the winter session of Parliament.
The Union Cabinet is yet to clear the legislative measure for cryptocurrency, though it’s a formality, an official said. The farm bills are listed for the Cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday. Through the cryptocurrency legislation, a facilitative framework will be created for an official digital currency.
This will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Given the importance of the move and the need for wider stakeholder consultation, the Opposition is likely to demand that the bill, whenever it is discussed, be referred to a parliamentary committee.
This process helps create bipartisan agreement on important policy issues.
The cryptocurrency bill is listed at a time when the level of interest in the subject is very high. A meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently emphasised that democratic nations must ensure that cryptocurrency does not end up in "wrong hands”. However, the consensus at the meeting was that democracies should invest together in research and development of future technology.
The Reserve Bank of India has continued to caution the country against cryptocurrency. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das recently described cryptocurrency as a threat to the financial system.
Even the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the parent organization of the BJP, had called for a quick government ban, on the grounds that cryptocurrency has the potential to destabilize sovereign economies.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU