Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tests positive for Covid-19

Biopharmaceutical major Biocon’s executive chairperson announced on Twitter on Monday that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way,” she tweeted late on Monday night.

Shaw adds to the list of high-profile people who have been tested positive in Bengaluru in a span of few weeks, including Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

Karnataka has seen a huge surge in Covid-19 cases with the capital city, Bengaluru, reporting over 2,000 positive cases almost everyday. The Bengaluru model of Covid containment which was hailed in earlier months of later failed as cases spiked after the unlock. There are over 80,000 active positive cases in the southern state currently of which over 34,000 are in Bengaluru Urban. The total death toll in the state has also crossed the 4,000 mark.