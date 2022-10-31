JUST IN
BIS inks pact with technical institutions for active engagement of academia

The association would also enhance the involvement of youngsters in standardisation, so as to make them future-ready professionals and instill a sense of quality consciousness

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

This will promote excellence and leadership in teaching, research and development in the field of science and various engineering disciplines

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Monday said it has signed an agreement with the IIT Kanpur, IIT(ISM) Dhanbad and NIT Rourkela for establishment of 'BIS Standardization Chair Professor' at these institutes.

This is an initiative towards institutionalising its engagement with the eminent institutes of the country for securing active participation of academia in standards formulation and making teaching of Indian standards an integral part of the curriculum, an official statement said.

This will promote excellence and leadership in teaching, research and development in the field of science and various engineering disciplines.

BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari said that the agreement would facilitate the research and development, teaching and training in the field of standardization and conformity assessment in the country in different areas.

The association would also enhance the involvement of youngsters in standardisation, so as to make them future-ready professionals and instill a sense of quality consciousness.

It is also anticipated that technology innovation and standards development shall be interwoven seamlessly to foster development of technology-oriented products and services, he said in a statement.

Kantesh Balani, Dean of Resources and Alumni, IIT Kanpur; Rajiv Shekhar, Director, IIT(ISM), Dhanbad; and K Umamaheshwar Rao, Director, NIT Rourkela assured commitment towards this initiative and agreed to extend all the necessary support, the statement added.

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 23:21 IST

