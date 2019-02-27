JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Working hours in India one of the highest in the world, shows NSSO report
Business Standard

BJP 'blatantly politicising' armed forces sacrifices: Opposition parties

Joint statement by 21 Opposition parties says Prime Minister Narendra Mod had "regrettably" not convened an all-party meeting as per established practice.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders
Photo: ANI Twitter

Twenty-one opposition parties on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of "blatant politicisation" of the "sacrifices of armed forces", criticising the government a day after India conducted air strikes against Pakistan.

"National security must transcend narrow political consideration," said a joint statement by the Opposition parties in Delhi, urging the government to take the nation into confidence about national security.

"Anguished over blatant politicisation of sacrifices of armed forces by ruling party. Urge government to take nations into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity, integrity,” said the statement, which was issued after the parties met in the Parliament Library.

The statement also said that Prime Minister Narendra Mod had "regrettably" not convened an all-party meeting as per established practice.

The parties also condemned the "dastardly" Pulwama terror attack by "Pakistan-sponsored" terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed on February 14. The leaders paid homage to the soldiers killed in the attack and expressed solidarity with the Armed Forces.
First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 18:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements