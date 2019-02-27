BJP 'blatantly politicising' armed forces sacrifices: Opposition parties

Twenty-one opposition parties on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of "blatant politicisation" of the "sacrifices of armed forces", criticising the government a day after India conducted air strikes against Pakistan.

" security must transcend narrow political consideration," said a joint statement by the Opposition parties in Delhi, urging the government to take the nation into confidence about security.

"Anguished over blatant politicisation of sacrifices of armed forces by ruling party. Urge government to take nations into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity, integrity,” said the statement, which was issued after the parties met in the Parliament Library.

The statement also said that Prime Minister Narendra Mod had "regrettably" not convened an all-party meeting as per established practice.

The parties also condemned the "dastardly" Pulwama terror attack by "Pakistan-sponsored" terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed on February 14. The leaders paid homage to the soldiers killed in the attack and expressed solidarity with the Armed Forces.