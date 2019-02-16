BJP doesn't practise what it preaches: MP Minister Ramkrishna Kusmaria

A five-time MP, three-time MLA and a cabinet minister in Madhya Pradesh, Ramkrishna Kusmaria has quit the BJP owing to alleged negligence.

Kusmaria, who recently joined the Congress, speaks to Sandeep Kumar about things deteriorating in his old party and why he joined the Congress You were in the BJP for many years and the most successful agriculture minister of the state when evaluated in terms of production and ‘Krishi Karman’ awards. How adverse were the circumstances that you had to leave? Didn't you put up a fight before calling it quits?' I always made ...