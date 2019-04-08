BJP manifesto, Jet bidding, Modi biopic row & more: Top news of today

Before you start the day, let's take a quick look at some of the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From to bidding, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today that will be keenly watched.

1. BJP to release its manifesto today

The BJP will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls scheduled to start from April 11 today, with issues of development and security set to be its key highlights. Top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its chief Amit Shah, will be present at the launch of the manifesto, described by the BJP as its "Sankalp Patra". A party statement said members of its parliamentary board, the BJP's apex body whose members include Modi, will be present on the occasion. Read on...

2. Bidding process for likely to begin from today

The bidding process for stake sale in the cash-starved is likely to commence from Monday as the bid document is still to be given a final shape, a source said.

The SBI-led consortium of 26 lenders, which now has the management control of the full-service carrier under a debt-recast plan, last Thursday said bid for the stake sale in Jet Airways airline would be issued on April 6. Read on...

3. Modi biopic: SC agrees to hear Congress leader's plea on April 8

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on April 8 a Congress leader's plea seeking stay on release of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde said it will hear the plea on Monday. Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for petitioner advocate Aman Panwar, spokesperson of the Congress, said two high courts have refused to interfere with the release of the movie starring Vivek Oberoi. Read on...

4. SC to hear today pleas challenging Centre's decision on 10% quota

The Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions challenging the Centre's decision to grant 10 per cent reservation in jobs as well as admissions to educational institutions to economically weaker sections across all classes today.

A bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer said it would also deal with the contentions raised by some of the petitioners who have said that the matter was required to be adjudicated upon by a constitution bench. Read on...

5. NCLAT to hear DoT-RCom case today

The Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) stayed any action by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on the two show cause notices it had issued to Reliance Communications (RCom) until further orders. The DoT had issued the notices on March 14 and 15. NCLAT will hear the case today.

In the first show cause notice, the DoT had sought to know why the bank guarantees submitted by debt-laden telecom service provider should not be invoked by the government. In the second notice, the department sought to know why RCom’s spectrum licence should not be cancelled for failing to pay spectrum fees on time. Read on...

6. Mirwaiz Umar to appear before NIA on Monday in terror funding case

Moderate separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will appear before the NIA Monday in connection with a case related to terror funding after he was assured by the probe agency that his security would be ensured, officials said here Sunday.

He was served a third summon recently in which he was given an assurance that the Investigation Agency (NIA) would ensure complete security to him.

Hurriyat Conference leaders Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone and Maulana Abbas Ansari have also decided to rally behind the Mirwaiz and would be accompanying him to the NIA headquarters to express their solidarity, members of the separatist conglomerate said. Read on...

7. Rahul, Priyanka to jointly address rallies in Western UP

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to address three rallies jointly in the Western part of the state, along with Uttar Pradesh West in charge Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The Congress trio will hold rallies in Saharanpur, Shamli and Bijnor districts, where polling is scheduled to be held in the first phase on April 11. Since campaigning will end on April 9, the party has planned a mega show on April 8 where its recently-announced NYAY scheme and issues of women's safety and sugarcane farmers will be highlighted, party sources said. Read on...

8. PM Modi to campaign in Coimbatore on April 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here on April 8 to campaign for the party candidate C P Radhakrishnan, the BJP said Thursday.

Modi will address a public meeting in which Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Tamil Maanila Congress leader, G K Vasan and DMDK's Premalatha Vijayakanth will participate, BJP state general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan told reporters. Vanathi said arrangements have been made to accommodate five lakh people for Modi's meeting. Read on...