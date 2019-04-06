Rahul, Priyanka to jointly address rallies on Monday in Western UP

and his sister Vadra are expected to address three rallies jointly in the Western part of the state, along with West in charge

The trio will hold rallies in Saharanpur, Shamli and Bijnor districts, where polling is scheduled to be held in the first phase on April 11. Since campaigning will end on April 9, the party has planned a mega show on April 8 where its recently-announced NYAY scheme and issues of women's safety and sugarcane farmers will be highlighted, party sources said.

Besides this, the party also plans to hold around 18 major rallies in the state that would be jointly addressed by Rahul and Priyanka, sources added. Former is also likely to address a couple of poll rallies in and that have sizeable Sikh voters.

A senior said the venues of the rallies would be finalised soon, while mentioning that importance would be attached to constituencies where Congress candidates have a higher probability of winning the polls.

The locations being considered for rallies are Bareilly, Fatehpur Sikri, Aligarh, Lucknow, Faizabad, Barabanki, Kushinagar, Pratapgarh, Lakhimpur Kheri, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Varanasi, Jhansi, and However, the Congress rallies in and Lucknow, which are the constituencies of and Rajnath Singh, respectively, would assume greater significance for the party.

Seven-phase elections in the country are slated to begin on April 11 and go on till May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

There are 80 seats at stake in Uttar Pradesh, polling for which will be held in all seven phases.

