NCLAT stays DoT show-cause notice to RCom; next hearing on April 8

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday stayed until further orders any action by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on the two show-cause notices it had issued to (RCom). The DoT had issued these show cause notices to on March 14 and March 15.

A two-member bench headed by Chairperson Justice also stayed the operation of a DoT letter of March 20 in which it had asked Axis Bank to encash a bank guarantee of Rs 2,000 crore given by the Anil Ambani group firm.

In the first show cause notice, the DoT had sought to know as to why the bank guarantees submitted by debt-laden telecom service provider should not be invoked by the government. In the second show-case notice, the telecom department had sought to know as to why RCom’s spectrum licence should not be cancelled for failing to pay spectrum fees on time.

had approached the pleading that the show-cause notices issued by the DoT and the letter written to Axis Bank were in violation of the appellate tribunal’s February 4 order. On February 4, the had said that until further orders of from the appellate tribunal or the Supreme Court, no one would sell, alienate, or create third-party rights over RCom's assets.

On Tuesday, while staying DoT action on the two show-cause notices and the letter, the also impleaded the telecom department as the respondent along with Axis Bank. The two member bench said it would like to hear the DoT on April 8, the next date of hearing, before deciding on the matter.

Earlier in the day, had also moved the top court seeking to vacate the interim stay placed on the insolvency petition pending against the company. In its pleading, RCom has urged the court that the insolvency petition against it should now be allowed to restart since it had purged the top court’s contempt by paying Rs 453 crore to Ericsson India Private Limited. Ericsson India on the other hand opposed this plea and said that the entire insolvency application should now be disposed-off since it had already come to an agreement with RCom and received the said money.

The Ambani led company had on February 1 said it would file for insolvency all its attempts to revive the firm over the past 18 months had come a cropper. The board of the company noted that despite the passage of so much time, the lenders had received zero proceeds from the proposed asset monetisation plans and the overall debt resolution process was yet to make any headway.