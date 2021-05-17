Bodies of Covid-19 victims among those dumped in Ganga, says govt

-
ALSO READ
Bihar Police steps up vigil in Buxar after dead bodies retrieved from Ganga
Covid: Bodies found buried in sand on banks of Ganga in UP's Prayagraj
O2 crisis: Ganga Ram hospital asks govt to consider reducing patient intake
Covid-19: Delhi's Ganga Ram receives 4 tons of oxygen on Monday morning
Over 100 oxygen cylinders not refilled in 3 days: Ganga Ram hospital
-
Bodies of Covid-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government said in a letter seen by Reuters, the first official acknowledgement of an alarming practice it said may stem from poverty and fear of the disease in villages.
Although media have linked the recent increase in the numbers of such bodies to the pandemic, Uttar Pradesh, has until now not publicly revealed the cause of the deaths.
Meanwhile, the Centre directed Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Sunday to prevent dumping of dead bodies in the Ganga and its tributaries, and focus on their safe disposal and a dignified cremation after corpses were seen floating in these rivers following a spurt in the number of cases.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU