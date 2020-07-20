Border dispute: China has 200,000 troops at LAC in conflict-ready mode

With China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) intruders still occupying Indian territory and large PLA reinforcements ready on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Indian military planners are calculating: How many more soldiers can the PLA quickly field if fighting were to break out? US-based PLA expert Dennis Blasko told Business Standard that he estimates that around 235,000 PLA troops, including border defence personnel and the PLA’s cutting edge “mobile operational units”, are located in the PLA’s Western Theatre Command, ...