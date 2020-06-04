Borrowings by states double in lockdown owing to severe revenue crunch

With a severe dip in revenues during the lockdown, market borrowings by state governments doubled to over Rs 1.26 trillion from April to early June (Rs 60,000 crore in the same period last year). The governments — state and union territories — have had to increasingly resort to borrowings to meet funding exigencies, owing to severe revenue shortfall caused by the shutdown, said CARE Ratings.

Both Central and state governments have seen a notable increase in market borrowings since the start of FY21. However, the cost of borrowings (higher yields) has ...