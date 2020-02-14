Box office report: Indian cinema has a happy story in rising ticket sales

More tickets, more languages, and better scripts: That seems to be the story of the Indian box office, going by consulting firm Ormax Media’s Box Office Report 2019. Indians bought 1.03 billion movie tickets, spending Rs 10,948 crore last year, an increase of 11.6 per cent over 2018, when they had spent Rs 9,810 crore to buy 945 million tickets, the report says.

About one-third of these tickets were bought to watch films in Hindi, 19 per cent for Tamil films, and 18 per cent for Telugu films. Hollywood and Malayalam films came next. This is arguably the best thing to come out ...