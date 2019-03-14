BoycottChineseProducts: Tweeple outrage after China shields Masood Azhar

China on Wednesday vetoed and put a hold on a proposal at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to put a ban on Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief as a global terrorist. This was the fourth time China blocked such a move.

The hold can last up to nine months, after which China can use its veto power to formally block/terminate the proposal. A UNSC ban would have subjected to travel ban, assets freeze and an arms embargo.





Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy said that "the cost of gifting UNSC seat to China in 1950 is haunting us."

The.cost of freeing Azhar in 1999 is now haunting us. The cost of gifting UNSC seat to China in 1950 is haunting us today. The cost of filing an illegal petition in UN on J&K is bleeding us everyday. Learn to introspect before blaming others. There are no free lunches — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) March 14, 2019

The government said it would pursue 'all available avenues' to bring terrorists to justice. However, angry Indians took to Twitter seeking a boycott of in India. These included Chinese smartphone brands like Xiaomi and applications like TikTok.

Here are some of the tweets trending with #BoycottChineseProducts hashtag:

Meanwhile Redmi Note 7 Pro got out of stock in 30 seconds @xiaomi @XiaomiIndia #BoycottChineseProducts — Ammar Khan (@ammar9786) March 14, 2019

Buy @SamsungMobileIN or Indian brands' smartphones and other goods instead of Chinese ones. At least this we can do to show our protest against China's anti India attitude. #BoycottChineseProducts — Parth Goel (@parthg06) March 14, 2019

#BoycottChineseProducts is trending in India.

Irony is this hashtag trend will be done from Chinese made mobile phone. No country on earth can afford to ban as of today. — Namraj Adhikari (@namrazzzz) March 14, 2019

#BoycottChina #BoycottChineseProducts #BoycottMadeInChina

Indian govt can not impose economic sanctions on china like America but we Indian ppl can avoid buying Chinese "made in china" products as far as possible...(including in holi dewali) pic.twitter.com/seHREyHaai — vernaculartube (@vernaculartube) March 14, 2019