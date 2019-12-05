BRICS nations working on framework deal to build remote-sensing satellites

Space agencies of the group of nations have been negotiating a framework agreement to formalise the cooperation on building a ‘virtual constellation of remote-sensing satellites’, a senior minister said.

Union Minister of State, Jitendra Singh, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today said that technical aspects with respect to identifying the and the ground stations for the initial virtual constellation were discussed by the space agencies.

The purpose of the proposed virtual constellation is to get access to satellite remote-sensing data, which could be used by the individual nations for various purposes, including natural resources management and disaster management, said the Minister.

Isro sets up technology cells at IIT

Isro has set up five Space Technology Cells (STCs) at the Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs) in Mumbai, Kanpur, Kharagpur and Chennai, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and the Joint Research Programme with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU, Pune), to carry out research activities in space technology and applications.

The Minister said Isro plans to develop high-end technology in collaboration with the IITs in the areas of space science, space technology, and space applications.

Isro would fund the identified projects, he added.