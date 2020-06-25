Bridging the gender and community gaps in India's higher education system

As the Indian economy becomes more and more knowledge-based, human capital becomes more and more critical.

Is the country churning out enough graduates and in the required domains? Are enough students pursuing higher studies? How are girls faring? Are certain states in India racing ahead while others lag behind? What about specific communities? In 2010-11, the government embarked on a new and important mission. It began painstakingly collecting data on the number of graduates, post graduates, the higher education institutions across states, the various fields that students are opting ...