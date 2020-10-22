Britain tightens Covid-19 restrictions in more areas of England

-
ALSO READ
In Britain, around 25% workers furloughed; cos claim $9.9 bn as wage bills
UK's coronavirus tally reaches 3,04,695, death toll jumps to 46,201
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Britain to roll out millions of 90-minute tests
Pakistan's IT and telecomm minister tests positive for coronavirus
Britain records more than 1,000 new infections, highest since June
-
Britain tightened Covid-19 restrictions in three more areas of England on Thursday, putting them in the "high" category of the UK's three-tier system, meaning people will not be able to mix outside their households.
"We're seeing rising rates of infection in Stoke-on-Trent, in Coventry and in Slough. In all of these areas, there are over 100 positive cases per 100,000 people, cases are doubling around every fortnight and we're seeing a concerning increase of cases among the over-60s," health minister Matt Hancock told parliament.
Several cities in northern England are in the top "very high" category, which requires the closure of hospitality.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU