BS Best B-school Project Award: 5 entries to compete in finals on Wednesday

A power-packed jury has shortlisted five entries of the top 15 projects for the Business Standard Best B-School Project Award 2019.

These will compete for the coveted award in the final round to be held in Mumbai on Wednesday. The jury comprises Rediff.com Founder and Chairman Ajit Balakrishnan (chairman of the jury), BSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, McKinsey & Company senior partner Rajat Gupta, Axis Bank human resources head Rajkamal Vempati, former Hindustan Petroleum Corporation CMD Nishi Vasudeva, Brand-building.com founder Ambi Parameswaran, and CG Power's global ...