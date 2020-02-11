JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

SC to hear plea challenging Omar Abdullah's detention under PSA on Wed
Business Standard

BS Best B-school Project Award: 5 entries to compete in finals on Wednesday

The criteria used by the jury to shortlist the projects included the quality of research and analysis, problems or issues being addressed practicality of the solution and how innovative it is

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

A power-packed jury has shortlisted five entries of the top 15 projects for the Business Standard Best B-School Project Award 2019.

These will compete for the coveted award in the final round to be held in Mumbai on Wednesday. The jury comprises Rediff.com Founder and Chairman Ajit Balakrishnan (chairman of the jury), BSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, McKinsey & Company senior partner Rajat Gupta, Axis Bank human resources head Rajkamal Vempati, former Hindustan Petroleum Corporation CMD Nishi Vasudeva, Brand-building.com founder Ambi Parameswaran, and CG Power's global ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, February 11 2020. 21:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU