MCD drafts 'Vision@2047' to improve education with infra upgrade, tech
Business Standard

Budget Session: Army starts posting 108 women officers in Colonel rank

The women officers, currently serving in the rank of Lt Colonel, were shortlisted for the promotion by a special selection board

Topics
Budget session | Parliament | Indian Army

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

parliament
Photo: Bloomberg

The Army is in the process of posting 108 women officers in the rank of Colonel following a selection process, the government said in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The women officers, currently serving in the rank of Lt Colonel, were shortlisted for the promotion by a special selection board.

Onus on Pak for conducive atmosphere for talks

The govern­ment on Friday said issues, if any, between India and Pakistan should be resolved bilaterally in an atmosphere free of terror and violence, asserting that the onus is on Islamabad to create such a conducive environment. In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said according to media reports, the prime minister of Pakistan remarked that his message to India is to have talks.

BJP MP: Big tech should share ad revenue with media firms

BJP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday suggested that big tech like Facebook, Google and YouTube, should be made to share advertising revenue, they earn from posting news reports, with media companies who are the original content creators. Raising the matter during the Zero Hour in the House, he said newspapers and TV channels have been losing on advertising revenue after the entry of big technology companies.

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 23:19 IST

