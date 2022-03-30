Budget Session: 'Lowest' Covid deaths, panel on MSP, and more

34 outsiders bought J&K properties

As many as 34 people from outside Jammu & Kashmir have bought properties in the Union Territory after abrogation of Article 370, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The Article 370, which gave special status to J&K and also barred people from outside to acquire properties, was abrogated on August 5, 2019.

‘Lowest’ Covid deaths per mn people in India

India has one of the “lowest” 374 Covid-19 deaths per million population, according to the World Health Organisation, compared to similarly affected countries like the USA, Brazil, Russia and Mexico, the government said on Tuesday. In a written reply, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Rajya Sabha that at times, certain reports have speculated excess deaths, that is, higher than the official number of Covid-19 fatalities reported by India.

Discussions on adopting ‘one state, one sport’ policy

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has held a meeting with the state ministers and officials on the possibility of adopting a policy of “one state, one sport” but no decision has been taken yet, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Sports Nisith Pramanik said Thakur held a virtual meeting with the state sports ministers and officials and discussed the matter of “one state, one sport”.

‘Antibody rise post Covaxin booster dose’

An ICMR study to examine the effect of Covaxin's booster dose has shown an increase in the levels of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said.

Process on for setting up panel on MSP

The govern­ment is in the process of setting up a panel on (MSP), Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.