Budget Session: 'Lowest' Covid deaths, panel on MSP, and more

-
ALSO READ
What is Minimum Support Price, or MSP?
Is legalising MSP a panacea for India's agri-troubles?
LIVE: This Budget brings more infra, more growth and more jobs, says PM
TMS, Ep68 - Market crash, exports, EV batteries, Minimum Support Price
Rakesh Tikait says bigger issue of MSP persists, questions govt's intention
-
34 outsiders bought J&K properties
As many as 34 people from outside Jammu & Kashmir have bought properties in the Union Territory after abrogation of Article 370, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The Article 370, which gave special status to J&K and also barred people from outside to acquire properties, was abrogated on August 5, 2019.
‘Lowest’ Covid deaths per mn people in India
India has one of the “lowest” 374 Covid-19 deaths per million population, according to the World Health Organisation, compared to similarly affected countries like the USA, Brazil, Russia and Mexico, the government said on Tuesday. In a written reply, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Rajya Sabha that at times, certain reports have speculated excess deaths, that is, higher than the official number of Covid-19 fatalities reported by India.
Discussions on adopting ‘one state, one sport’ policy
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has held a meeting with the state ministers and officials on the possibility of adopting a policy of “one state, one sport” but no decision has been taken yet, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Sports Nisith Pramanik said Thakur held a virtual meeting with the state sports ministers and officials and discussed the matter of “one state, one sport”.
‘Antibody rise post Covaxin booster dose’
An ICMR study to examine the effect of Covaxin's booster dose has shown an increase in the levels of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said.
Process on for setting up panel on MSP
The government is in the process of setting up a panel on Minimum Support Price (MSP), Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU