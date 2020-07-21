Bullion Association donates 33 kg of silver bricks for Lord Ram Temple

Ahead of the proposed grand ‘bhoomi pujan’ (foundation laying) of Lord in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, the Uttar Pradesh Bullion Association on Tuesday donated bricks weighing more than 33 kg to the temple trust.

The bricks are proposed to be laid as foundation for the temple. The trust was constituted on the directions of the Supreme Court for facilitating the construction of the temple.

The bricks were handed over to the trust officials in a simple ceremony in

Recently, temple trust president and prominent seer Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had observed that the would be constructed with funds and voluntary contributions from the general public.

According to the tentative programme, a silver slab weighing nearly 40 kg will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the proposed Lord during the foundation laying ceremony by the PM. The religious rituals would be presided over by the priests from Varanasi.

The foundation of the temple is scheduled to be laid at 12.13 pm, which is believed to be an auspicious time based on astronomical calculations by the Hindu priests and seers.

Bullion Association's legal advisor Ravindra Nath Rastogi told Business Standard that the association would continue to provide all possible help and contributions towards the construction of the Ram temple.

“The general public and the organisation are coming forward to donate and contribute towards the temple cause, which is heartening,” VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma said.

The width and length of the proposed Ram temple is likely to be raised from 140 feet to 270-280 feet and from 268 to 280-300 feet, respectively. Besides, the height is proposed to be increased from 128 feet to 161 feet, according to the new model prepared by the chief architect, Chandrakant Sompura, and his architect sons Nikhil and Ashish, who are overseeing the entire temple project.



Due to social distancing norms, the attendance at the foundation laying ceremony on August 5 is expected to be limited.