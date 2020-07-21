Bureaucratic reshuffle: P Amudha appointed joint secretary in PMO

Senior bureaucrat P Amudha has been appointed as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Keshav Chandra as the Director of Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), as part of a senior-level effected on Monday by the Centre.

Amudha, a 1994 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, is currently serving as Professor, Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie.

Chandra, a 1995 batch IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories or AGMUT cadre, has been appointed as the Director, SFIO, Ministry of Corporate Affairs up to December 17, 2022, an order issued by Personnel Ministry said.

His batchmate Varsha Joshi has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying for a tenure of five years.

Joshi was in May this year transferred from the post of Commissioner, North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Sudhir Kumar, a 1999 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre, will be Additional Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), the order said.

Senior bureaucrat Saurav Ray will be Custodian of Enemy Property for India, New Delhi, Ministry of Home Affairs, for a tenure of five years.

A total of 16 officers have been appointed as joint secretaries or equivalent posts in different central government departments.

IAS officer Sajjan S Yadav will be Joint Secretary, Department of Expenditure.

Nidhi Pandey and Vinayak Garg have been appointed as Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Department of School Education & Literacy. Pandey is a 1991 batch IAS officer of the Indian Information Service.

Anupam Mishra and Rakesh Mittal will be Joint Secretary in Department of Consumer Affairs and Department of Defence, respectively.

Pallavi Agarwal, a 1991 batch officer of Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax), has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Aparna S Sharma will be Joint Secretary, Department of Fertilizers. Amit Mehta has been appointed as the Joint Secretary, Department of Heavy Industry, and Parama Sen will be Joint Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management.

IAS officer Nitishwar Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, will be Member Secretary, Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), the order said.

Sanjay Awasthi, a 1989 batch IRS (Income Tax) officer, has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, it said.