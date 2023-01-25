JUST IN
Young voters are future of Indian democracy, says CEC Rajiv Kumar
Business Standard

Burnout: Real and pretty bad but remains mostly unacknowledged in India

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's decision to resign has turned the spotlight on workplace fatigue

Debarghya Sanyal  |  New Delhi 

Of all Indian employees surveyed, 38% showed signs of burnout; 41% registered symptoms of depression; while 40% exhibited anxiety symptoms

“No more in the tank”. The words of Jacinda Ardern, until recently New Zealand's prime minister, have drawn the attention back to workplace burnout. Ardern, 42, who became the world’s youngest woman head of government in 2017, declared last week that she would not contest for a second term. “For me, it’s time,” she said.

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 08:54 IST

