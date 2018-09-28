Business Standard wins award for best reader revenue initiative this year

-
ALSO READ
What next for digital marketing?
World Cup: Top 5 defenders who will stonewall your favourite strikers
HDFC Bank's Aditya Puri only Indian on Barron's list of world's best CEOs
When taking auto loan, consider various charges; here're car loan options
Strategic plan helps IIT-M to win hatrick as best engineering college
-
Business Standard Private Limited has won second prize in the ‘Best Reader Revenue Initiative’ category of WAN-IFRA's South Asian Digital Media Awards 2018 for its digital subscriptions. In the same category, Swarajya and Quintype bagged the first prize for ‘Preserving Indic Heritage’. Dainik Bhaskar Digital stood third for ‘Autobot’.
The ‘South Asian Digital Media Awards’, a joint initiative by WAN-IFRA and Google, recognises best innovations in digital publishing globally across chapters in South Asia, Asia, West Asia, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. In their third edition, these awards this year were presented at the 26th annual conference of WAN-IFRA India, held on September 26 and 27. The event, co-sponsored by The Indian Newspaper Society, saw over 30 media organisations being awarded under 10 different categories.
The Scroll this year won the coveted gold in the ‘Best in News Website’ category. The Quint bagged the gold for ‘Talking Stalking’ in the ‘Best Innovation to Engage Youth Audiences’ category. The ‘Best Digital Start-Up’ saw two silver award winners — Sakal Media Private Limited for the Agrowon App and The Hindu for Briefcase.
Here is a full list of digital media award winners under various categories for this year:
Best Reader Revenue Initiative
Gold: Swarajya and Quintype for ‘Preserving Indic Heritage’
Silver: Business Standard Private Limited for Business Standard Premium - Digital Subscriptions
Bronze: Dainik Bhaskar Digital for Autobot
Best Branded Content Project
Gold: YoursWisely by Indian Express for Medtronic - World Hearing Day
Silver: Quintillion Media Pvt. Ltd for The Quint and Madhya Pradesh Tourism
Bronze: Jang Media Group for The News HBL PSL
Best Data Visualisation
Gold: NDTV Convergence for NDTV Elections
Silver: Dhaka Tribune for The hungry children of Mother Ganges
Bronze: BBC News Indian Languages for BBC India Visual Journalism team
Best Digital Marketing Campaign
Gold: ABP Pvt Ltd for AnandaUtsav 2017 Digital Campaign
Silver: The Daily Star for ‘Praner Vasha’- Mother Language Day Special
Bronze: Amarujala.com for Amar Ujala Samwad
Best Digital News Start-up
Gold: madrascourier.com (Madras Courier)
Silver: Sakal Media Private Limited (Agrowon App) and The Hindu (Briefcase)
Bronze: Sakal Media Private Limited (Sarkarnama)
Best in Lifestyle, Sports, Entertainment Website or Mobile Services
Gold: Arré for Arré India
Silver: NDTV Convergence for Swirlster
Bronze: The Hindu Group for SportstarLive
Best in Social Media Engagement
Gold: ABP Pvt Ltd for Ebela.in 2017 Festive Song
Silver: Quintillion Media Pvt Ltd for My Report
Bronze: BloombergQuint and Quintype for Integrating WhatsApp Communication for Business
Bronze: Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co Ltd for Mathrubhumi women's day special - addressing gender bias on social media
Best Innovation to Engage Youth Audiences
Gold: Quintillion Media Pvt. Ltd for ‘Talking Stalking’
Silver: Jang Media Group for Jang VR
Bronze: The Indian Express Group for inuth.com
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Gold: Scroll.in
Silver: BBC News Indian Languages (BBC Hindi)
Bronze: Malayala Manorama Company Ltd (Malayala Manorama News App)
Best Use of Online Video (including VR)
Gold: Scroll.in for ‘Your Morning Fix’
Silver: BBC News Indian Languages for Crossing the Sky
Bronze: Quintillion Media Pvt Ltd for ‘Rape is Consensual: Inside Haryana’s Rape Culture’
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU