Business Standard wins award for best reader revenue initiative this year

Private Limited has won second prize in the ‘Best Reader Revenue Initiative’ category of WAN-IFRA's for its digital subscriptions. In the same category, Swarajya and Quintype bagged the first prize for ‘Preserving Indic Heritage’. Dainik Bhaskar Digital stood third for ‘Autobot’.

The ‘South Asian Digital Media Awards’, a joint initiative by WAN-IFRA and Google, recognises best innovations in digital publishing globally across chapters in South Asia, Asia, West Asia, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. In their third edition, these awards this year were presented at the 26th annual conference of WAN-IFRA India, held on September 26 and 27. The event, co-sponsored by The Indian Newspaper Society, saw over 30 media organisations being awarded under 10 different categories.

The Scroll this year won the coveted gold in the ‘Best in News Website’ category. The Quint bagged the gold for ‘Talking Stalking’ in the ‘Best Innovation to Engage Youth Audiences’ category. The ‘Best Digital Start-Up’ saw two silver award winners — Sakal Media Private Limited for the Agrowon App and The Hindu for Briefcase.

Here is a full list of digital media award winners under various categories for this year:

Best Reader Revenue Initiative

Gold: Swarajya and Quintype for ‘Preserving Indic Heritage’

Silver: Private Limited for Premium - Digital Subscriptions

Bronze: Dainik Bhaskar Digital for Autobot

Best Branded Content Project

Gold: YoursWisely by Indian Express for Medtronic - World Hearing Day

Silver: Quintillion Media Pvt. Ltd for The Quint and Madhya Pradesh Tourism

Bronze: Jang Media Group for The News HBL PSL

Best Data Visualisation

Gold: Convergence for Elections

Silver: Dhaka Tribune for The hungry children of Mother Ganges

Bronze: News Indian Languages for India Visual Journalism team

Best Digital Marketing Campaign

Gold: ABP Pvt Ltd for AnandaUtsav 2017 Digital Campaign

Silver: The Daily Star for ‘Praner Vasha’- Mother Language Day Special

Bronze: Amarujala.com for Amar Ujala Samwad

Best Digital News Start-up

Gold: madrascourier.com (Madras Courier)

Silver: Sakal Media Private Limited (Agrowon App) and The Hindu (Briefcase)

Bronze: Sakal Media Private Limited (Sarkarnama)

Best in Lifestyle, Sports, Entertainment Website or Mobile Services

Gold: Arré for Arré India

Silver: Convergence for Swirlster

Bronze: The Hindu Group for SportstarLive

Best in Social Media Engagement

Gold: ABP Pvt Ltd for Ebela.in 2017 Festive Song

Silver: Quintillion Media Pvt Ltd for My Report

Bronze: BloombergQuint and Quintype for Integrating WhatsApp Communication for Business

Bronze: Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co Ltd for Mathrubhumi women's day special - addressing gender bias on social media

Best Innovation to Engage Youth Audiences

Gold: Quintillion Media Pvt. Ltd for ‘Talking Stalking’

Silver: Jang Media Group for Jang VR

Bronze: The Indian Express Group for inuth.com

or Mobile Service

Gold: Scroll.in

Silver: News Indian Languages (BBC Hindi)

Bronze: Malayala Manorama Company Ltd (Malayala Manorama News App)

Best Use of Online Video (including VR)

Gold: Scroll.in for ‘Your Morning Fix’

Silver: BBC News Indian Languages for Crossing the Sky

Bronze: Quintillion Media Pvt Ltd for ‘Rape is Consensual: Inside Haryana’s Rape Culture’