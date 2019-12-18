CAA protest in Seelampur: 12 policemen, 6 civilians among 21 injured

Twenty-one people, including 12 policemen and six civilians, were injured in violence that erupted during a protest against the amended in Delhi’s Seelampur on Tuesday, police said.

Three personnel of Rapid Action Force were also injured, the officer said. Protestors torched several bikes, pelted policemen with stones and damaged buses and a police booth in Seelampur.

A “hidden mob”, which swelled to 4,000 to 5,000 people, indulged in “minor clashes” with police in Seelampur, officials said.

AAP urges peace



The AAP and its Seelampur MLA Haji Ishraq appealed to the people to register their protest peacefully. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to Delhiites to maintain peace, saying violence cannot be tolerated in a civilised society.

The police has named former Congress MLA Asif Khan as an accused in its FIR on the Jamia violence on December 15, officials said on Tuesday.

Cops enter Madras varsity



A section of the students of the Madras University continued their protest for the second day on Tuesday as police entered the campus. Defiant students said they will continue their agitation “through the night”.

Bangladesh seeks to postpone meet



Bangladesh has sought postponement of two meetings on river management scheduled for later this week, sources said. Officials from the Ministry of Jal Shakti were to meet their Bangladeshi counterparts in New Delhi on Thursday and Friday.

They said while one was a joint committee meeting and the other was a technical level meeting.

Shoot at sight, says minister



Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said he has asked authorities to "shoot at sight" anybody who causes damage to Railway property.

"If anyone is destroying railway property, then I ask the chief minister of the particular state to initiate stringent action just as Sardar Vallabhai Patel had taken to merge Hyderabad with India," he said at Hubballi.