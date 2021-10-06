Cabinet approves bonus equal to 78 days' wage for 1.1 mn railway employees

-
-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved productivity-linked bonus equivalent to 78 days' wage to eligible non-gazetted , Union minister Anurag Thakur said.
The bonus for financial year 2020-21 will benefit about 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees, he said.
An expenditure of nearly Rs 1,985 crore will be incurred on this.
The bonus is usually announced ahead of Dussehra and Puja festivities.
