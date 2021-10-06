Cabinet approves bonus equal to 78 days' wage for 1.1 mn railway employees

JUST IN
Business Standard

An expenditure of nearly Rs 1,985 crore will be incurred on this.

PTI 

Railway authorities deploy isolation coaches for Covid-19 patients, in Bhopal, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved productivity-linked bonus equivalent to 78 days' wage to eligible non-gazetted , Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

The bonus for financial year 2020-21 will benefit about 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees, he said.

An expenditure of nearly Rs 1,985 crore will be incurred on this.

The bonus is usually announced ahead of Dussehra and Puja festivities.

First Published: Wed, October 06 2021. 15:52 IST

