Business Standard

Cabinet likely to consider ordinance to ban electronic cigarettes today

The Prohibition of E-cigarettes Ordinance, 2019, has been examined by a Group of Ministers (GoM) following directions from the Prime Minister's Office

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

In India, while the government contends that liquid nicotine in vaping devices may prove fatal and is potentially addictive, the Trade Representatives of ENDS has countered this view
The Cabinet is likely to consider an ordinance seeking to ban production, import, distribution, and sale of electronic cigarettes, and a jail term for violators, sources said on Tuesday.

The Prohibition of E-cigarettes Ordinance, 2019, has been examined by a Group of Ministers (GoM) following directions from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“The GoM had suggested minor changes and these have been incorporated. The draft ordinance is likely to be put up before the Cabinet tomorrow (Wednesday),"a source said.

In the draft, the health ministry has proposed a maximum imprisonment of up to one year along with a penalty of Rs 1 lakh against first time violators. The ministry has recommended a maximum of up to three years of jail and a penalty of Rs 5 lakh for repeat offenders, the sources said.
First Published: Wed, September 18 2019. 01:22 IST

