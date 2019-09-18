Cabinet likely to consider ordinance to ban electronic cigarettes today

The Cabinet is likely to consider an ordinance seeking to ban production, import, distribution, and sale of electronic cigarettes, and a jail term for violators, sources said on Tuesday.

The Prohibition of Ordinance, 2019, has been examined by a Group of Ministers (GoM) following directions from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“The GoM had suggested minor changes and these have been incorporated. The draft ordinance is likely to be put up before the Cabinet tomorrow (Wednesday),"a source said.

In the draft, the health ministry has proposed a maximum imprisonment of up to one year along with a penalty of Rs 1 lakh against first time violators. The ministry has recommended a maximum of up to three years of jail and a penalty of Rs 5 lakh for repeat offenders, the sources said.