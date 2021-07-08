Cabinet reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan fails to clear test ahead of third wave

Around noon on Wednesday, then Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had sent out a message on his Twitter handle that ‘test, track and treat’ was being effectively implemented while pointing out that more than 1.9 million Covid19 tests had been conducted a day before and a total of over 423 million so far. He had tagged PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) on that tweet.

A few hours later, Vardhan, who’s been at the centre of the Covid battle as health minister, retweeted the live oath-taking ceremony for the new ministers. He was out of the Cabinet by then. He did not ...