Cadila, Torrent get licence to make generic version of Pfizer's Covid pill

Ahmedabad-based Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CPL) and Ltd. (TPL) on Thursday announced bagging of license from Medicine Patent Pool (MPP) to manufacture and commercialise generic version of Pfizer's oral Covid-19 treatment.

In a non-exclusive, non-transferable, and a non-sub licensable licensing agreement entered with the UN-based public health organisation MPP, the companies can use the patents and know-how of MPP's nirmatrelvir compounds, which is co-administered with ritonavir, for manufacturing and commercialising of the generic version of Pfizer's PAXLOVID.

Cadila and Torrent are part of around 35 companies in 12 countries with whom MPP has signed licensing agreements to produce and supply nirmatrelvir/ritonavir. With the agreement, Cadila and Torrent can commercialise the oral treatment for COVID-19 in 95 low and middle income countries including India for treatment and/or prevention of COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2.

The licensing of Cadila and Torrent, among other companies comes after MPP had entered into a licensing agreement with (PF Prism Holdings B.V.) in November 2021 to gain rights to sub-license manufacture and commercialisation rights to sub-licensees.

Pfizer's nirmatrelvir/ritonavir treatment has been termed as one of the most promising drugs so far in treating people at high risk of progressing to severe or critical COVID-19. The oral treatment comprises nirmatrelvir, which inhibits a SARS-CoV-2 protein to stop the virus from replicating and ritonavir, which slows down nirmatrelvir’s breakdown to help it remain in the body for a longer period at higher concentrations.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had authorised the use of PAXLOVID, nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets, co-packaged for oral use to treat high-risk mild-to-moderate Covid-19 adults and paediatric patients above 12 years of age weighing at least 40 kg.

The Indian companies will launch the product after obtaining necessary approval from regulatory agencies.