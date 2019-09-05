Campus hiring buzz at engineering colleges, Microsoft offers Rs 41 lakh

Job offers with high salaries have begun pouring in at the campuses of engineering colleges this year. Despite talk of global and domestic slowdown, mass entry-level recruitment by the IT sector, along with analytics and consulting, has increased over last year at even mid-rung engineering colleges.

Microsoft has made the highest offer, of Rs 41.6 lakh per annum, at SRM University. “We have not seen any company with less than a Rs 6-lakh salary package this year so far. The highest package so far is from Microsoft at Rs 41.5 lakh as against Rs 39.5 lakh last year. ...