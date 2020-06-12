JUST IN
Govt relaxes home quarantine rule for crew carrying Covid-19 patient
Can the pandemic nudge us to change our habits and make our lives better?

Preposterous though it may sound, months of staying at home 24x7 has offered an opportunity to change lifestyles for the better.

Ritwik Sharma  |  New Delhi 

Let’s rewind to pre-coronavirus times. Your life was a daily rut of commuting, long office hours, throwing in a few late-nighters, eating out often and a wobbly exercise regime. You were desperate for a retreat, an inspiration to help reset your biological clock and junk bad habits.

Has the pandemic then come as a blessing in disguise? Preposterous though it may sound, months of staying at home 24x7 has offered an opportunity to change lifestyles for the better. The opportunity is limited to few, as the lockdown has spelled doom and gloom for the majority. And even among ...

First Published: Fri, June 12 2020. 22:01 IST

