Can vaccinate everyone within 3 months if age-limit removed: Delhi CM to PM

Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged the Centre to allow the Delhi government to open new vaccination centres and also do away with age restrictions on people so that all adults can be inoculated.
The Delhi chief minister wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the same. He said if Centre removes restrictions on age-limit, the Delhi government will be able to vaccinate all citizens of the state in just 3 months.
"I request you to relaxat conditions for opening a new vaccination centres as well as in the age limit for vaccination, making it available for all," Kejriwal said in his letter addressed to the prime minister.
Delhi on Sunday witnessed a huge spike in cases, reporting over 4,000 infections, its biggest daily jump since the outbreak of novel coronavirus began. 21 fresh deaths during the day took the overall toll to 11,081.
Delhi's positivity rate has seen a sharp rise within a matter of days, rising from about 1 per cent to over 4 per cent as on Sunday.
Earlier during the day, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that micro containment zones will be designated in areas where there are two or more cases.
