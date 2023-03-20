CAPA Summit 2023: At 12 million, fliers in Feb up 56.82%, says DGCA

-
Indian carriers carried 12.06 million passengers in February, which was 56.82 per cent higher year-on-year, according to DGCA data released on Monday.
After the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian carriers handled peak traffic in the month of December at 12.73 million.
However, since that month, the domestic traffic has been falling. Meanwhile, the total market share of Air India, AirAsia India, and Vistara together was 24.6 per cent during the reporting month, according to DGCA data.
First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 22:27 IST
