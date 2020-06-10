Cathay Pacific unveils $5-bn bailout plan amid coronavirus pandemic

-
-
Financially battered Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific Airways has become the latest airline to get government support to survive the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hong Kong government on Tuesday approved a 39 billion Hong Kong dollar ($5 billion) recapitalisation plan that calls for a new government-controlled entity called Aviation 2020 to buy $2.6 billion of an up to 33 billion Hong Kong dollars ($4.3 billion) share offering by Cathay Pacific.
That would give it a 6 per cent stake in the airline. The airline also would receive a 7.8 billion Hong Kong dollar ($1 billion) loan from Aviation 2020.
Cathay Pacific proposed the bailout as it struggles to survive the near collapse of regional travel due to the pandemic.
