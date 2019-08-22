CBI court sends P Chidambaram to custody till August 26 in INX media case

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday sent former Finance Minister P Chidambaram to four-day custody in the case related to alleged discrepancies in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approvals of INX Media. Chidambaram will be in CBI custody till August 26, when he will be produced before the court again, the lower court judge said.

After a hearing that lasted nearly two hours, the special CBI judge ordered that the former Union minister be medically examined every 48 hours while in custody. Family members as well as Chidambaram’s counsel have also been allowed to meet him daily for 30 minutes, the court said in its order.



“It is impressed upon the investigating agency that it will ensure that the personal dignity of the accused is not violated in any manner,” the court said.

On Wednesday evening, Chidambaram reappeared at the Congress headquarters and addressed the media after a day of courtroom drama and claims by probe agencies that he was evading arrest. Nearly one and a half hours later, the former Union minister was arrested by the agency from his south Delhi residence.

He was produced before the special around 3 pm on Thursday, where a courtroom packed with advocates, mediapersons, and law interns awaited him. The former finance minister, bearing a wide smile on his face, stopped to greet the people waiting outside the courtroom before being escorted inside.

During the hearing on Thursday, the probe agency, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought a five-day remand for Chidambaram, and said custodial questioning of the former minister was required to confront him with all the relevant documents in order to take the investigation further.

Further, Mehta submitted, though he had right to remain evasive and not answer questions, it amounted to non-cooperation with probe agencies.

Though Chidambaram had joined the probe when called by the CBI in July 2018, he had not yet submitted the documents that were then sought, Mehta told the lower court.

“A serious and active…informed role of the accused (Chidambaram) is made out from the case diary...there is a money trail that needs to be probed into,” Mehta, appearing for CBI, told the court.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Chidambaram, while opposing the remand, said all the other accused people in the case were out on bail and that the case was based only on documentary evidence. The said FIPB approval, which CBI claims was done illegally, Sibal said, was only endorsed by Chidambaram during his tenure as the finance minister, as it had already been approved by six other secretaries of the government of India.

Sibal also claimed that Chidambaram had been called for questioning only once by the CBI and since then there had been no new developments in the case. There was thus no question of him not cooperating with the probe agencies, Sibal told the court.

A little while later, despite protests from the solicitor general, the court also allowed Chidambaram to make a statement. In his statement before the court, Chidambaram said that he had answered all the questions of the court, and there remained nothing more that he could say. “Please ask for the transcript which was in question-answer form. There is no question which has not been answered. The allegation of Rs 50 lakh… they were never put to me… only asked me if I have a foreign bank account. I said no,” Chidambaram said.