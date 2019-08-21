Chidambaram faces arrest in INX Media case: Here's how the story unfolded

Former finance minister and Congress leader is facing an arrest in the so-called Chidambaram’s son, Karti, allegedly used his father’s influence as a Union minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government in 2017 to influence approval for a Rs 305-crore foreign investment in INX Media.

The has accused Chidambaram, Karti, INX Media, and unknown officials of the finance ministry in the case. INX Media was once owned by Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, the couple now in jail in an unrelated murder case.

Here are key dates to know in the

May 15, 2017: files FIR alleging irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 3.05 billion in 2007 when Karti's father was the Union Finance minister

June 16, 2017: The Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) and the Bureau of Immigration, under the Union Home Ministry, issues look out circular (LOC) against Karti

August 14, 2017: (SC) stays Madras HC order staying Centre's LOC issued against Karti

September 22, 2017: tells SC that Karti was prevented from travelling abroad as he was allegedly closing several of his foreign bank accounts.

February 16, 2018: Karti's CA S Bhaskararaman arrested for allegedly assisting him to manage his "ill-gotten wealth" in India and abroad

February 28, 2018: Karti arrested by the at the Chennai airport and brought to Delhi. Delhi court sends him to one-day police custody.

March 5, 2018: Karti challenges in the SC the summons issued to him by the (ED) in the money laundering case

March 6, 2018: Special court remands him to three-day CBI custody. His plea for bail in CBI case adjourned to March 9.

March 15, 2018: SC gives interim protection to Karti from arrest by the ED in connection with the case until March 26.

March 23, 2018: Delhi HC grants bail to Karti in the INX Media corruption case.

October 12, 2018: ED attaches Karti Chidambaram's properties worth Rs 540 million

November 1, 2018: SC rejects urgent hearing on Karti Chidambaram's plea seeking abroad travel

February 22, 2019: CBI gets Centre's clearance to press charges against P Chidambaram

May 29, 2019: SC rejects Karti Chidambaram's plea for return of Rs 10 crore

August 1, 2019: Karti Chidambaram challenges ED notice to vacate Delhi home

August 20, 2019: HC rejects P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea

August 20, 2019: After HC rejects plea, meets Sibal in SC to discuss next move