CBI officer moves Delhi HC against Alok Verma's reversal of transfer orders

Verma, who assumed charge on Wednesday after 77 days, reversed the transfer orders by M Nageswara Rao, the interim bureau chief. Later in the day, a high-powered panel shunted him out.

The Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI's) Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the decision of probe agency’s director — who was unceremoniously removed as the chief in a late evening development — to reverse transfer orders of various officers.