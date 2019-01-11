CBI officer moves Delhi HC against Alok Verma's reversal of transfer orders

JUST IN
Business Standard

Verma, who assumed charge on Wednesday after 77 days, reversed the transfer orders by M Nageswara Rao, the interim bureau chief

Aashish Aryan  |  New Delhi 

The Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI's) Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the decision of probe agency’s director Alok Verma — who was unceremoniously removed as the CBI chief in a late evening development — to reverse transfer orders of various officers.

Verma, who assumed charge on Wednesday after 77 days, reversed the transfer orders by M Nageswara Rao, the interim bureau chief. Later in the day, a high-powered panel shunted him out.

