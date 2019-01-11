CBI officer moves Delhi HC against Alok Verma's reversal of transfer orders

-
ALSO READ
Alok Verma in, Alok Verma out: 10 things to know about CBI chief's exit
CBI vs CBI: SC orders CVC to complete Alok Verma probe in two weeks
CBI vs CBI: Why row involving Alok Verma raises more questions than answers
CBI feud: 4 men caught outside Alok Verma's house, handed over to police
India is not a banana republic
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU