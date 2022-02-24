CBI questions NSE executive VC N Muralidharan in co-location case

-
-
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday questioned N Muralidharan, executive vice chairman of National Stock Exchange NSE IT (NSE IT) on the co-location case, a CBI official said on condition of anonymity.
NSE IT is the information technology based subsidiary of the stock exchange focused on banking, insurance, capital market ecosystem and online examinations.
In January, 2020, SEBI had exonerated Muralidharan along with eight others including NSE CEO Ravi Narain in the co-location case.
