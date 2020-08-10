CBI raids four locations over 'illegal' land use for mall in Gurugram

The CBI on Monday conducted searches at four locations after filing a case of alleged illegal conversion of residential land to raise the swanky Ambience Mall in against the company Chairman, Raj Singh Gehlot, and others, officials said.

The agency registered the FIR on the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court which had termed the mall ‘illegal’ and handed over the probe to the central agency.

The CBI has booked Chairman and Managing Director of Ambience Group Raj Singh Gehlot and companies, Ambience and Ambience Developers and Infrastructure, besides unidentified officials of Haryana Urban Development Authority and Town and Country Planning departments.

“The case is related to alleged illegal construction of commercial building at about 18.98 acres of land in (Gurgaon, Haryana) by blatantly flouting the building by-laws and statutory provisions in collusion with others,” CBI Spokesperson R K Gaur said.