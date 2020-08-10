CBI raids four locations over 'illegal' land use for mall in Gurugram

-
ALSO READ
CBI files case against Punjab Basmati Rice Ltd on complaint of Canara Bank
Court seeks response from CBI, ED on Karti's plea to travel abroad
Aircel Maxis case: Delhi court allows Karti, P Chidambaram to travel abroad
S Muralidhar transferred to Punjab, Haryana HC; Bar Council condemns move
4.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Haryana's Gurugram; no damage reported
-
The CBI on Monday conducted searches at four locations after filing a case of alleged illegal conversion of residential land to raise the swanky Ambience Mall in Gurugram against the company Chairman, Raj Singh Gehlot, and others, officials said.
The agency registered the FIR on the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court which had termed the mall ‘illegal’ and handed over the probe to the central agency.
The CBI has booked Chairman and Managing Director of Ambience Group Raj Singh Gehlot and companies, Ambience and Ambience Developers and Infrastructure, besides unidentified officials of Haryana Urban Development Authority and Town and Country Planning departments.
“The case is related to alleged illegal construction of commercial building at about 18.98 acres of land in Gurugram (Gurgaon, Haryana) by blatantly flouting the building by-laws and statutory provisions in collusion with others,” CBI Spokesperson R K Gaur said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU