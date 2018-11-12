CBI vs CBI: CVC to submit report to SC after grilling Alok Verma, Asthana

The Supreme Court will hear on Monday the version of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), which was directed to complete within two weeks its preliminary inquiry against CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma, who has been divested of his duties and sent on leave by the Centre. The hearing assumes significance as Verma, who has a running feud with Special CBI Director Rakesh Asthana, has been appearing before the three-member CVC headed by K V Chowdary and is understood to have given point-wise rebuttal to all the allegations levelled against him by his deputy.

The court had appointed former apex court judge A K Patnaik to supervise the ongoing CVC inquiry against Verma.

Besides issuing notices to the Centre and the CVC on the plea of Verma, the apex court, on October 26, had also set a deadline of two weeks for the CVC to complete the preliminary inquiry against the CBI director.

It had also barred IPS officer M Nageswara Rao, who has been given interim charge of the CBI, from taking any major decision.





ALSO READ: CBI vs CBI: Alok Verma, Rakesh Asthana blame each other before CVC

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CVC, had said that the CVC has been conducting an inquiry into the allegations made in the August 24 note/letter of the Cabinet Secretary with regard to Verma.

Besides the plea filed by Verma, the court is also seized of the PIL filed by NGO Common Cause, which has sought a probe by special investigation team against CBI officers including Asthana, and had issued notices to the Centre, CBI, CVC, Asthana, Verma and Rao asking them to respond to it by November 12.



ALSO READ: CBI vs CBI: Alok Verma meets CVC, denies corruption charges against him

Allegations against Alok Kumar

Alok Kumar's attempt to give clean chit to Hyderabad businessman

In his letter, Rakesh Asthana alleged that Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana (who was being investigated by the CBI in the Moin Qureshi case) paid Verma Rs 20 million to get a clean chit in the case. He had again written to the CVC on October 19 — four days after the FIR was registered against him — claiming that he wanted to arrest and interrogate Sana for which a proposal was sent to Verma on September 20, 2018, according to a PTI report. Asthana claimed Verma held the file for nearly four days and marked to the Director of Prosecution on September 24, 2018, who demanded all evidence available on record, says the PTI report. Asthana also said that it was the team under him which had opened a lookout circular against Sana who attempted to flee the country but could not because of the preemptive action. Asthana claimed that the file was again placed before the Director on October 3 with answers to the queries raised by the DoP but it had not been returned to date, the report said.





ALSO READ: CBI vs CBI: Kharge moves SC against govt's decision to send Verma on leave

IRCTC case: On September 14, Asthana informed CVC that Verma had issued an order that day removing him from the IRCTC case, in which RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav are charged. He alleged Verma had asked him to call off planned raids against Lalu in 2017.

Asthana has accused Alok Kumar of meddling in the INX media, coal scam case.

The CBI, however, described Asthana’s allegations as “baseless and frivolous”.

The CVC has informed the government that corruption allegations levelled by Asthana against CBI head Verma were serious and Verma had not cooperated with the CVC.





ALSO READ: CBI vs CBI: Why row involving Alok Verma raises more questions than answers

On October 25 four Intelligence Bureau officers “found loitering outside” Verma’s official bungalow in Lutyens Delhi were detained by guards at the CBI chief’s house. The Congress accused the Centre resorting to "snooping" on Verma to "cover-up" the Rafale ‘scam’. Later, the Delhi Police denied detaining four men, and the IB said they were at the spot as part of the agency’s standard operating procedure of keeping watch in the high-security zone.