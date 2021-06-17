CBSE to declare Class 12 results by July 31, submits scoring criteria

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it will declare Class 12 board exam results by July 31, using performance in Class 11 and Class 10 as a factor in evaluating students.

Total marks will be based on a school's past performance in Class 12 exams, multiple media reports said. About 40 per cent of the marks will be based on Class 12 pre-board, the Board told the bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari, according to NDTV.com.

The performance of the students in Class 11 and Class 10 exams will be factored in while making the assessments.

While 30 per cent marks will be based on Class 11 final exam, 30 per cent marks based on best-of-three Class 10 marks will also be included while making the assessment, it said. Practicals will be for 100 marks and the students will be marked based on the marks submitted by the schools.

Attorney general KK Venugopal told the court that there may be a moderation committee to look into the difference in marking mechanism adopted by various schools to put all students as far as the awarding of final marks for Class XII is concerned.

Venugopal also informed the apex court that those students who are not satisfied with the marks/grading through the present mechanism can appear for the physical examinations once the Covid situation gets better or as the situation normalises or as the institutions think.

The Supreme Court had on 3 June asked the and ISCE to place on record within two weeks the objective evaluation criteria.

The government, on June 1, cancelled the Class 12 board exams due to the pandemic. CISCE soon after decided to scrap the examinations for its ISC students.