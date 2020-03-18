CBSE, univ, engineering entrance exams deferred for coronavirus

The government on Wednesday said school, university, and engineering entrance exams in the country will be held after March 31, scaling up measures to contain the

The Human Resource Development Ministry (HRD) directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other educational institutions in the country to play safe. "While maintenance of academic calendar and exam schedule is important, equally important is safety and security of students who are appearing in various examinations as also of their teachers and parents," HRD secretary Amit Khare said in an official communication.

The CBSE’s class 10th board exams were to end on March 20 and class 12th board exams on March 30, said Hindustan. Around 18 lakh students will take the class 10th board exams while the class 12th board exam will be taken by 12 lakh candidates.

The number of cases in India rose to 151 on Wednesday when 14 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, said the Health Ministry.

The government told Parliament 276 Indians abroad are infected with the coronavirus--including 255 in Iran. The Maharashtra government said city trains and buses would run at 50 per cent seating capacity to contain the spread of the

Worldwide number of cases reached over 208,348, and there are over 8,272 reported deaths across 157 countries.