Centre asks states to end all Covid containment measures from March 31

The Union Home Ministry has decided to end all Covid-19 containment measures from March 31, and has said there may not be any further need to invoke provisions of the Disaster Management Act for this purpose.



However, wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing norms will continue. States and Union Territories, too, can periodically issue standard operating procedures (SoPs) and advisories for containment measures, vaccination and other related aspects, including following Covid-appropriate behaviour. On Wednesday, the Union Health Min­istry, too, issued a directive to states on relaxations of curbs, based on two factors — hospital bed occupancies and test positivity rates.



“After taking into consideration the overall improvement in the situation and preparedness of the government to deal with the pandemic, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has taken a decision that there may not be any further need to invoke provisions of the DM Act for Covid containment measures,” Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in the communication.

He added that after the expiry of the existing order (issued on February 25) on March 31, no further order will be issued by the (MHA). “I would, therefore, advise all states and UTs to consider appropriately discontinuing the issue of orders and guidelines under the DM Act, 2005 for Covid containment measures,” Bhalla said.



On March 24, 2020 the had, for the first time, issued orders and guidelines under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country. These orders have continued to be modified from time to time.



In a communication to chief secretaries of all states, Union Home secretary Ajay Bhalla said over the last 24 months, significant capacities have been developed for various aspects of management of the pandemic — such as diagnostics, surveillance, contact-tracing, treatment, vaccination, hospital infrastructure, etc.



Bhalla also said people have much “higher level of awareness on the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour”.

Union Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to all chief secretaries that states are advised to continue active monitoring and implementation of necessary measures for effective management of Covid-19. In this regard, the MoHFW’s guidelines dated February 18 regarding testing, surveillance and containment based restrictions are still valid.



He added that to identify areas where restrictions are required, two broad-based frameworks should aid the states — test positivity rate of 10 per cent or more in the past week; and bed occupancy level of more than 40 per cent on either oxygen or ICU beds.



While the MoHFW said the focus will be on graded relaxation of restrictions, states need to ensure that adequate testing is done, and ensure availability of sufficient Covid-19 health infrastructure, as well target 100 per cent vaccination for all eligible age groups.