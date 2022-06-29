Centre asks states to step up surveillance to curb Covid-19 spread

-
ALSO READ
What we know about Omicron sub-variant BA.2
How will the RBI's repo rate hike impact your home loan?
Impact of RBI's repo rate hike on borrowers, investors and the economy
IND vs SL 1st Test Preview: Kohli's 100th Test offers crucial WTC points
IND vs SL 1st Test Highlights: Jadeja's all round show wins it for India
-
The Centre has asked states to enhance surveillance of Covid-19 infection with focus on early detection, screening and timely management. In his second letter this week, the Union health secretary has asked states to follow operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy for Covid-19 as issued on June 9. The idea is to integrate Covid surveillance in the long term with the existing Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) mechanism.
States have been asked to screen 2 per cent of international travellers randomly with RT-PCR tests and send all positive samples for genomic sequencing. Passengers who test positive need to be isolated and clinically managed. Also, 5 percent of all influenza-like illnesses will be tested with RT-PCR. State IDSPs will share such data on a fortnightly basis with the Centre.
Diagnostic laboratories that are carrying out Covid testing should upload their data on the Indian Council of Medical Research database, the Centre said.
The states have also been directed to take up community-based surveillance measures for early detection of unusual events or outbreaks. Sewage surveillance will also continue to get early warning signs.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU